WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tonight-Tuesday

This is a COLD airmass hence snowfall ratios are closer to a 20:1. This means for every 1 inch of liquid precip yields 20" of snow. Having said that, there is only about .21 to .25" of liquid in this system which should yield a 3-5" range of fluffy snowfall tonight-Tuesday. Tuesday morning commute will be snow-packed and slick

TONIGHT: Cold with overnight lows in the teens and low 20's with off and on snow showers .

TOMORROW: Slick morning commute likely. Blustery, cloudy and cold with highs in the 20's. Snow continues through noon with skies gradually clearing out by the afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clear and bitter cold with overnight lows in the single digits to near 0° for valleys west of I-25

EXTENDED: Although still chilly, temps will gradually warm mid to latter half of the week as we bounce back into the 30's to low 40's under partly sunny skies.