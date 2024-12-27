Skip to Content
Video

Warming Up This Weekend, Mountain Snow for High Country

By
today at 12:46 PM
Published 12:34 PM

REST OF TODAY: Beautiful and calm with unseasonably warm temps in the upper 40's to low 50's. Calm and chilly this evening with temps dropping into the 30's and 40's through midnight.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's under partly clear skies and calm winds.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40's and low 50's for Colorado Springs and hovering in the middle 50's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

WEEKEND: Warming trend this weekend as highs bounce back above average both Saturday and Sunday in the 50's

MOUNTAIN WEATHER: Optimal skiing conditions for the high country through Monday as several round of snow could allow for up to 1-2 feet possible.

NEXT WEEK: A cold air plunge is in store for next week and, as of right now, set to arrive on New Year's Eve with highs in the 30's before dropping into the teens as the we ring in the New Year!

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content