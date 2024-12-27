Warming Up This Weekend, Mountain Snow for High Country

REST OF TODAY: Beautiful and calm with unseasonably warm temps in the upper 40's to low 50's. Calm and chilly this evening with temps dropping into the 30's and 40's through midnight.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's under partly clear skies and calm winds.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40's and low 50's for Colorado Springs and hovering in the middle 50's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

WEEKEND: Warming trend this weekend as highs bounce back above average both Saturday and Sunday in the 50's

MOUNTAIN WEATHER: Optimal skiing conditions for the high country through Monday as several round of snow could allow for up to 1-2 feet possible.

NEXT WEEK: A cold air plunge is in store for next week and, as of right now, set to arrive on New Year's Eve with highs in the 30's before dropping into the teens as the we ring in the New Year!