Rain and Snow Likely Christmas Night

Rest of Today: Nice and calm with clear skies and calm winds. Temps dropping into the 40's after sunset

TONIGHT: clear and calm with overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly sunny with highs remaining above normal in the upper 40's to low 50's for the Pikes Peak region and mid 50's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains

CHRISTMAS DAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for a few isolated rain showers. Highs in the 40's

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Cloudy and cooler with evening temps in the 30's to low 40's with a few isolated bands of flurries. Little to no accumulation expected for lower terrain areas. Light dusting possible for local mountain cities on grassy surfaces.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 40's for Colorado Springs and low 50's along the Arkansas River Valley