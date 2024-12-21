Warm weekend ahead

TODAY: It's going to be a gorgeous Saturday with temperatures making it up to the high 50s and low 60s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. We'll also have above average temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most of our mountain towns with slightly breezier conditions. Winds ramp up a bit more overnight with 20 to 40 MPH gusts across higher terrain areas.

TOMORROW: It's another comfortable day with well above average temperatures in the low 60s in Colorado Springs and even some mid 60s in Pueblo. We will have more clouds moving in throughout the day and breezier conditions. We could see a few sprinkles along and east of I-25 and a few snowflakes across the mountains.

EXTENDED: Temperatures cool a few degrees Monday with a system lingering just north of Colorado. A bit of wrap around moisture is possible in the form of light snow for the high country, but we likely stay dry in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Our next chance for a few more showers will be late Christmas day. It's still a little early to talk about estimated snow totals, but models should become more finetuned by the start of the work week.