TONIGHT: Clear and calm with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20's to low 30's

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine to end the work-week with highs bouncing back above average in the 50's to near 60° between 1-3pm

EXTENDED: Warming trend continues through the weekend as high pressure builds across the intermountain west leading more unseasonably warm temps in the 50's to low 60's under calm and clear skies

HOLIDAY WEEK: Dry and warm with steady highs in the upper 40's to low 50's with light snow showers are still looking likely around Palmer Divide the day AFTER Christmas (Teller and North/West El Paso counties)