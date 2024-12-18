WARMER TEMPS LATE WEEK

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clear out and temps will bottom out in the 20's to low 30's while some high valleys west of I-25 will still drop into the teens before sunrise Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: High pressure begins to build into the intermountain west yielding warmer temps in the 50's by the afternoon, some areas near 60° across the Eastern Plains

EXTENDED: Plenty of sunshine across the region by late week and into the upcoming weekend with unseasonably warm temps in the 50's

HOLIDAY WEEK: Looking dry through the start of the Holiday week as of now. Some signals are showing up for light snow the day AFTER Christmas. A bit too early to call right now. Stay tuned!