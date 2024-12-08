Warm & a little windier ahead of some rain/snow

TODAY: It's another gorgeous day with temperatures topping off in the low 60s along and east of I-25. We have a clear start with more clouds moving in this afternoon. Winds pick up slightly across the central mountains and Sangre de Cristos with 35 MPH gusts. We'll see gusts in the 15-20 MPH range in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Snow begins across the high country in northwestern Colorado late tonight.

TOMORROW: The current track of this small storm has snow pushing toward our central mountains in the early morning hours, before a few rain/snow showers pass through Colorado Springs from rush hour until around noon. Afternoon highs will stay FRIGID in the high 30s and low 40s for most lower lying areas. Right now, it appears Pueblo County will see a little more action than Colorado Springs, with the highest impacts including slippery roads and accumulative snow across the Sangres and Raton Mesa.

EXTENDED: Snow tapers off with just a few lingering showers across the high country early Tuesday. Temperatures stay cool Tuesday before making a major rebound to the 50s for the end of the work week.