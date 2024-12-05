Skip to Content
Pattern Change Monday

Published 3:24 PM

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's with winds about 3-5mph

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 52° for Colorado Springs and upper 50's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains

WEEKEND: Beautiful weekend ahead with calm and fair weather skies. Temps will hover in the 50's to near 60° through the weekend

MONDAY: Cold returns with a chance for light to moderate snow from Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Right now, generally light snow ranging from 1-3" for lower terrain areas and 2-4" for local mountain cities.

Merry Matthews

