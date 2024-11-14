Pattern Change Next Week

Rest of Today: Plenty of sunshine across the region with highs in the 50's and a quiet evening with temps dropping into the 40's after sunset.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 20's and 30's under partly to mostly clear skies and calm winds.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50's with off and on winds 10-15 mph

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be very nice with highs hovering in the 50's on Saturday and then in the 40's on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: : Late Monday to Tuesday a low pressure develops to our south bringing colder temps to start next week and a chance for a few snow showers Monday night-Tuesday. Tuesday will be cold with highs in the 30's