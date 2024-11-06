WEATHER ALERT: More Heavy Snow Possible Through Friday night.

Weather Alert: Moderate to heavy snow develops late tonight (midnight) and continues through Friday evening. An additional 6-12+" of snow possible for portions of I-25 from Monument to Pueblo and 1-3 ft could be possible from southern Pueblo county to the Raton Pass.

TONIGHT: Light to moderate snow trough the evening that will become moderate to heavy snow as we get into the late night Wednesday hours into the early hours of your Thursday. Lows will be in teens to 20s across Southern Colorado.

THURSDAY: Moderate to heavy snow through the morning before light to moderate snow continues through the day. Highs in the 30's. Blowing snow producing white-out conditions and reduced visibility.

FRIDAY: Brief break in snow bands through the morning before moderate to heavy snow develops through the afternoon and evening. Another 3-6" possible from Friday night-Saturday morning. . Highs in low the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 30s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Clearing skies by Saturday evening and warmer temps in the 50's. A lot of melting could cause very heavy ponding on the roads through the weekend.