WEATHER ALERT: Snow Moving In Tonight

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing through the overnight with snow moving in. This winter storm is stronger than Monday's storm system and is capable of producing a couple to few inches of snow, even in Colorado Springs with higher amounts for higher elevations and Teller County. Expect a high near 50° in the afternoon for Colorado Springs and mid 50s for Pueblo before the cold front passes later this morning into the afternoon, then dropping temperatures.

SNOW TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

After the 1st round comes through Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, there will be a break then lingering snow bands (heavy at times) for portions of the Palmer Divide, Teller and Northern El Paso county through the early to late afternoon.

If you get caught in one of these bands Wednesday afternoon...expect blowing snow producing whiteout conditions, reduced visibility and roads to become coated quickly.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers possible through the day. Another inch or so of snow is possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and upper 30s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Daily snow chances in the forecast for Thursday and Friday before clearing skies for the weekend.