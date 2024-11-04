WEATHER ALERT: More Snow On The Way

Rest of Today: Partially clearing skies late this evening with overnight lows dipping into the teens and twenties.

FORECAST BRIEF: Our next system brings snow in a bit earlier with several models showing enough moisture and instability to support rain and snow beginning Tuesday evening (after 4pm) and lasting through early Wednesday morning.

Lingering flurries through Wed and Thursday as the low pressure center is likely to become cut-off (lose steering and forward momentum so just becomes stagnant) from the upper level flow (jet stream)

The component of the cut off low is the reason snow is likely to linger off and on through Friday before clearing up by the weekend.

Tuesday: first part of the day features some partly sunny skies with temps in the 40's before clouds begin increasing through the afternoon with snow developing after 4pm and lasting through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: partly cloudy with intermittent snow flurries around the foothills and I-25 corridor. Accumulations light but enough to coat the roads in some areas.

EXTENDED: