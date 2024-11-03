Snow starts tonight!

TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs will be in the high 50s for Colorado Springs and mid to high 60s for Pueblo and the plains. We'll start to see snow along I-70 in the afternoon, pushing down toward our central mountains. We'll likely see a rain/snow mix along the I-25 corridor this evening before things transition over fully to snow overnight, causing a tricky Monday morning commute to work.

TOMORROW: We'll dry out as we head into the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. Our highs will be in the 30s and 40s across Southern Colorado.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Sunday evening until Monday at 6 PM along the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains in Alamosa, Chaffee Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, and Saguache counties. This is due to heavy snowfall from 8 to 14 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory that includes parts of Fremont and all of Teller County that is from 11 am Sunday until 2 pm Monday. This is due to heavy snowfall between 4 to 10 inches.

We're likely to see between 2 and 4" of snowfall in Colorado Springs from this Sunday night/Monday morning system.

EXTENDED: We stay dry and rebound to the 50s in Colorado Springs Tuesday, before our next system moves through Wednesday bringing more snow and highs falling back into the 30s in Southern Colorado.