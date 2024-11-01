Snow Returns Sunday night to Monday

Rest of Today: Sunny skies and temps in the 50's under clear skies and calm winds

TONIGHT: Chilly and clear with overnight lows in the 30's

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with milder temps in the 50's and 60's

SUNDAY: Partly sunny in the morning with highs in the 50's before noon then increasing clouds through the afternoon with falling temps into the 40's. Rain changing to snow will spread across the Palmer Divide after 6pm with snow showers building south across the forecast region through the overnight timeframe. Overnight lows in the 20's and 30's

MONDAY: WEATHER ALERT- Snow showers will likely be ongoing through the morning commute with some partially covered roads, especially along hwy 24 and I-25 through the Palmer Divide. Reduced visibility possible due to blowing snow.

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY SNOW POTENTIAL:

TIMING of snow still Sunday night with mainly any travel concerns for the Monday morning commute:

SNOW: Still some uncertainty on intensity of storm

Two scenarios:

-closed low pressure center? (more snow and more region-wide) or stays an open wave? (less snow region-wide but still Palmer Divide snow)

Right now- it seems the Euro model is a bit of the outlier suggesting a closed low . Consistently, the Euro tends to handle Colorado storms better though.

Preliminary Snowfall ranges to come!