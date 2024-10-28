Pattern Change Ahead

Rest of Today: Mild temps and mostly clear skies with overnight lows dropping into the 30's and 40's

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: Gusty winds (50-60 mph, with highest winds across the Eastern Plains) by the afternoon with some concerns for High Fire Danger along and east of I-25. High temps slightly cooler in the 50's and 60's

WEDNESDAY: An incoming cold front ushers in colder temps by the afternoon dropping highs into the 30's and 40's with a burst of rain and snow along the front as it moves through. Any accumulations stay west of I-25 and across the higher terrain areas of the Central and Northern Mtns of Colorado.

EXTENDED: A Freeze Watch is in effect for portions of the Pikes Peak region and Pueblo county Wednesday night as overnight lows drop into the 20's along and east of I-25 and single digits across the high valleys west of I-25