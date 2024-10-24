Colder Tonight, Frost Advisory in Effect

Frost Advisory: FROST ADVISORY in effect from midnight-8am as temps dip near freezing. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 20's and mid 30's under clear skies and calm winds

FRIDAY: Beautiful and seasonal end to the work-week with highs in the 50's and 60's under mostly sunny skies

WEEKEND: A warming trend returns through the weekend as highs bounce back into the 70's during the afternoon under partly sunny skies and dry conditions.

NEXT WEEK PATTERN CHANGE:

Cooler temps move in Tuesday with highs in the 50's and 60's and a chance for rain before 40s are likely for Wednesday. We're likely to be in between systems by Thursday on Halloween ;however, Halloween still looking chilly with highs in the 40's to near 50°. Still some uncertainty on how chilly this far out.