Low Pressure System Departing, Winds Calmer Tonight 

The low-pressure system that contributed to weekend rain/snow is departing to the east which is why we are getting such strong winds on the backside on the low. Winds will continue to taper off through the afternoon and much better by the evening.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: Beautiful skies with little to no cloud cover and highs in the low 70's for Colorado Springs and upper 70's from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Beautiful and calm through most of the week with warming temps into the 70's before another front returns temps to the 50's and 60's for highs on Friday