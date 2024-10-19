Mountain snow continues! Rain for everyone else

TODAY: Expect a very wet start to Saturday, with ongoing rain for the lower elevations and snow for the higher peaks. Off and on showers are to be expected throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with the potential for a few stronger storms near the Colorado/New Mexico state line. Highs will be noticeably colder, with 40s and 50s for most.

EXTENDED: Some clearing expected Sunday as our storm system begins to move eastward across Colorado. A few more showers and storms are expected throughout the day on Sunday, with highs only slightly warmer than Saturday. Drier and warmer weather returns on Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s once again. Our next cold front looks to arrive on Wednesday, but it doesn't appear to be quite as impactful as highs are only expected to fall into the 60s for most.