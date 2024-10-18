WEATHER ALERT: Pattern Change Arrives Tonight

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds across the region with a few isolated showers off and on through the evening. Falling temps expected through the rest of today with 40's this evening

TONIGHT: Showers and snow showers across the region increasing in coverage overnight and through Saturday morning. Heavy ponding on the roads along I -25 likely while Teller and norther El Paso county could receive a quick coating of wet snow in some areas. Overnight lows will be colder in the 20's to low 30's

TOMORROW: Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40's, some 50's from Pueblo to the eastern plains. Off and on showers and storms through the day.

EXTENDED: Some clearing expected Sunday with a few more showers and storms through the morning and afternoon. Slightly warmer highs in the 50's