Autumn Chill Ahead For Friday

KRDO
today at 1:56 PM
Published 1:49 PM

REST OF TODAY: warm and breezy with elevated fire danger across the eastern plains. Winds will continue to stay breezy out of the south and southwest ahead of our next cooldown which will arrive on Friday.

TONIGHT: Off and on breezes continue for the overnight with 15-25 mph gusts possible out of the southwest ahead of our next incoming system. Overnight lows in the 40's

TOMORROW: Warm and breezy once again with highs in the low 70's for Colorado Springs and upper 70's from Pueblo the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Chances for quite the Autumn chill still showing up for Friday and Saturday. A wet snow for the high country looks likely and a cold rain for I-25 with some areas POSSIBLY getting a bit of wintry mix

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

