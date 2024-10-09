Skip to Content
Video

Warm and Dry Ahead of Changes Sunday

By
New
Published 3:10 PM

REST OF TODAY: Chance of a few isolated sprinkles through the evening before clear skies and calm winds overnight with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds overnight with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs warmer than avg in the mid-upper 80's for Springs, 70's for local mtn cities and low 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm and warm through Saturday ahead of a consistently cooler pattern by Sunday and into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content