Warm and Dry Ahead of Changes Sunday

REST OF TODAY: Chance of a few isolated sprinkles through the evening before clear skies and calm winds overnight with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds overnight with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs warmer than avg in the mid-upper 80's for Springs, 70's for local mtn cities and low 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm and warm through Saturday ahead of a consistently cooler pattern by Sunday and into next week.