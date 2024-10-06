Cooler and Comfortable Sunday Ahead!

Today: Expect MUCH cooler conditions for your Sunday afternoon with high temperatures ranging from 10-15° cooler compared to where we were on Saturday, which set daily high-temperature records for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa. Expect breezy to southeasterly winds to develop this afternoon, keeping fire danger elevated for El Paso County.

The rest of this week: The heat returns with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-80s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo as we remain under the influence of a strong upper-level high anchored over the desert southwest. Colorado Springs will flirt with more record heat. We remain dry.

Next weekend: Models are split, but the pattern may break down enough for another cold front to slide south. Moisture chances continue to look slim.