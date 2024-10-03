Skip to Content
Video

Seasonal Temps Return through Friday

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:12 PM

Rest of Today: Cooling off across the region thanks to an early afternoon cold front dropping temps in back into the 60's to low 70's

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows slightly cooler in the 30's to low 40's

TOMORROW: Seasonal and sunny end to the work-week with temps closer to average in the 60's to low 70's, 50's across higher terrain areas.

WEEKEND: Warming back up on Saturday as temps bounce back above average in the upper 80's to low 90's before a front arrives Saturday afternoon returning temps to seasonal for Sunday in the 60's

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content