Seasonal Temps Return through Friday

Rest of Today: Cooling off across the region thanks to an early afternoon cold front dropping temps in back into the 60's to low 70's

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows slightly cooler in the 30's to low 40's

TOMORROW: Seasonal and sunny end to the work-week with temps closer to average in the 60's to low 70's, 50's across higher terrain areas.

WEEKEND: Warming back up on Saturday as temps bounce back above average in the upper 80's to low 90's before a front arrives Saturday afternoon returning temps to seasonal for Sunday in the 60's