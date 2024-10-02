ROLLERCOASTER OF TEMPS NEXT FEW DAYS

The high temp in Pueblo hit 93 degrees just after 1pm which breaks the old record high of 91 degrees in 1979. Colorado Springs just broke their record high temp reaching approximately 86 degrees around 1:30 PM. Their old record was 84 in 1979 and 2000

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with mild overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: A rinse and repeat set-up is in store for Thursday with near record-breaking heat again as temps soar into the upper 80's for Colorado Springs and low 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Another cold front drops into the region on Friday bringing cooler temps and closer to seasonal averages in the 60's and 70's, near 80° for Pueblo. Saturday a surge of warmth yet again with highs in the 80's to low 90's before Sunday brings another cold front dropping temps back down in the 60's and 70's by Sunday afternoon.