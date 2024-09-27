Warm and Dry Saturday and Sunday

Rest of Today: Mix of sunshine and clouds as a weak cool front continues moving through the region. This front will trigger showers and a few storms west of I-25 this afternoon; however, a couple isolated showers along the I-25 corridor cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Calm evening with temps quickly dropping into the 60's after sunset. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 40's and 50's once again

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny with temps in the mid to low 80's for Springs and near 90° from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Sunday remains dry with sunny skies and temps in the 80's to 90's. Monday features more above average temps ahead of another slight cooldown for Tuesday as Temps drop back into the 60's and 70's