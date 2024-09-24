Tracking Clear Skies and Warmer Temps

Rest of Today: Afternoon highs in the70's to low 80's along and east of I-25. Calm winds through the evening expected

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds overnight with lows in the 40's and 50's, 30's west of I-25

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with winds becoming southeast 5-10mph by the afternoon. Highs will be warming into the 80's

EXTENDED: High pressure ridge builds into the intermountain west yielding warmer than avg temps through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80's Thursday, mid 90's from Pueblo to the eastern plains and slightly less heat by the weekend although still above average in the 70's to low 80's