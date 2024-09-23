Skip to Content
Tracking Pleasant and Calm Weather

Published 2:54 PM

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny with calm winds and clear skies which will carry us into the overnight time-frame.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's before sunrise Tuesday.

TOMORROW: Some clouds around in the morning with increasing sunshine through the day. A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon with highs in the 60's and 70's

EXTENDED: High pressure moves in for the latter half of the week increasing sunshine and warming temps back in the low 80's, slightly above average.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

