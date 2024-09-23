Tracking Pleasant and Calm Weather

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny with calm winds and clear skies which will carry us into the overnight time-frame.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's before sunrise Tuesday.

TOMORROW: Some clouds around in the morning with increasing sunshine through the day. A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon with highs in the 60's and 70's

EXTENDED: High pressure moves in for the latter half of the week increasing sunshine and warming temps back in the low 80's, slightly above average.