Weekend Rain and Cooler Temps

today at 1:34 PM
Rest of Today: Plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day with highs in the 70's and 80's. Dry through the evening

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with mild overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50's and 60's, some 70's for the Eastern Plains. Showers will spread across the state from the south to the north from the morning through the early afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain for portions of the Raton Mesa and Southeast Plains.

Pockets of 1-2" (Yellow) possible but most areas should stay between .50"-1" (green)

Sunday: Rain tapering off by noon with clouds hanging on through the day. Blustery and chilly with highs in the 40's and 50's.

