Tracking Weekend Rain/Snow Chances

Rest of Today: Beautiful afternoon and evening with calm winds and clear skies. Overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TONIGHT: Partly clear and cool with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and dry with highs in the 70's to near 80° for Pikes Peak region. An isolated storm possible east of I-25 after 3-3pm.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds through the day with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Heavy rain likely across the forecast region Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Cooler highs in the 50's and 60's with some areas near 70°

SUNDAY: Cooler highs in the 50's and 60's with residual showers lingering through early afternoon before skies gradually clear out by Sunday evening.