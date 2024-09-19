Skip to Content
Video

Tracking Weekend Rain/Snow Chances

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:11 PM
Published 2:30 PM

Rest of Today: Beautiful afternoon and evening with calm winds and clear skies. Overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TONIGHT: Partly clear and cool with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and dry with highs in the 70's to near 80° for Pikes Peak region. An isolated storm possible east of I-25 after 3-3pm.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds through the day with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Heavy rain likely across the forecast region Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Cooler highs in the 50's and 60's with some areas near 70°

SUNDAY: Cooler highs in the 50's and 60's with residual showers lingering through early afternoon before skies gradually clear out by Sunday evening.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content