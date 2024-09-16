Afternoon Showers Today and Tomorrow

Afternoon showers pushing south to north across the region producing light-moderate rain and some lightning.

TUESDAY: Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. A chance for showers and storm in the afternoon, a few could be strong to severe east of I-25. High of 80° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70's to near 80° for the Pikes Peak region and mid 80's from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Calm and sunny through the end of the work-week with a pattern change arriving by Friday and the weekend with some showers and cooler temps in the forecast.