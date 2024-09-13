Light to Moderate Wildfire Smoke through Saturday

Wildfire smoke from originating from California and Nevada will continue to affect Southern Colorado today. Our air quality will be in the moderate zone and our skies will continue to be hazy. Temps this afternoon will be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s to low 90s across the region. In the higher terrain, our highs will be in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's for the Pikes Peak region. Upper 50's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Wildfire smoke likely concentrated around local mountain cities and the high country. High temps warmer in the 70's and 80's for Pikes Peak region and low 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

SUNDAY: Sunday brings partly cloudy skies, a minor improvement in Wildfire smoke along the front range and low terrain areas. Chance of storms 10-20% after 3pm along the I-25 corridor. Most storms stay south of I-70 and west of I-25 through the afternoon.