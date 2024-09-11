SMOKY SKIES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

An incoming trough of low pressure brings smoke from Wildfires burning in California into Colorado by Thursday morning. The worst of the smoke shows up Thursday night-Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers tapering off before 10pm then partly clear and mild overnight with lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Hazy skies likely as smoke from wildfires burning in California creeps in across the front range and I-25. Breezy with west to southwest winds 20-25 mph by the afternoon. Red Flag Warnings likely for the eastern plains. Highs on Thursday in the 70's and 80's for Pikes Peak region

EXTENDED: The worst of the wildfire smoke moves in late Thurs-Friday with some improvements in air quality by the weekend. Slightly cooler highs in the low 80's for Colorado Springs and mid-upper 80's from Pueblo the eastern plains lasting through the weekend.