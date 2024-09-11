Skip to Content
SMOKY SKIES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

today at 3:09 PM
An incoming trough of low pressure brings smoke from Wildfires burning in California into Colorado by Thursday morning. The worst of the smoke shows up Thursday night-Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers tapering off before 10pm then partly clear and mild overnight with lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Hazy skies likely as smoke from wildfires burning in California creeps in across the front range and I-25. Breezy with west to southwest winds 20-25 mph by the afternoon. Red Flag Warnings likely for the eastern plains. Highs on Thursday in the 70's and 80's for Pikes Peak region

EXTENDED: The worst of the wildfire smoke moves in late Thurs-Friday with some improvements in air quality by the weekend. Slightly cooler highs in the low 80's for Colorado Springs and mid-upper 80's from Pueblo the eastern plains lasting through the weekend.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

