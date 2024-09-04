Cold Front Moving In

Rest of Today: A cold front dropping into Colorado later today will help trigger showers and a few storms ahead of it. Slight chance a few storms could be a bit stronger today with mainly gusty winds as the primary concern. Timing between 4-8pm.

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies late tonight with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's around the Pikes Peak region and upper 50's from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60's and 70's for Pikes Peak region and upper 70's along the Arkansas River Valley from Pueblo to the eastern plains. Chance of storms highest along and east of I-25 after 2pm.

EXTENDED: High pressure moving in from the north will clear us out and calm winds substantially as we head into the Friday and lasting through the weekend. Temps will warm back into the low 80's