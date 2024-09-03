Skip to Content
A COLD FRONT ARRIVES WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's, upper 40's west of I-25 around local mountain cities

TOMORROW: Partly sunny for the first part of the day, highs in the mid 80's for Springs and upper 80s to near 90° from Pueblo to the eastern plains before a cold front moves in late in the day-evening trigger a few isolated showers and storms. A couple of these storms could briefly become strong producing gusty outflow winds and frequent lightning.

EXTENDED: Cooler by Thursday with highs in the 60's to mid 70's for Colorado Springs and 80's around Pueblo with a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon.

