BEAUTIFUL LABOR DAY WEEKEND AHEAD

REST OF TODAY: an isolated shower or storm is possible through this evening; however, most areas will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows slightly cooler in the 40's to low 50's for local mtn cities and 50's for Colorado Springs. Pueblo in the upper 50's to low 60's.

TOMORROW: Beautiful Friday ahead with near seasonal temps in the 70's and 80's for the Pikes Peak region and mid 80's from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny a slight chance for a few afternoon and/or evening storm. Highs below normal in the upper70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Labor Day expect mostly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance after 3pm. Temperatures still cooler than average in the low 70's to 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.