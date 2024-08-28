Skip to Content
Slightly Cooler Thursday

Published 3:03 PM

TOMORROW: A cold front moves through on Thursday bringing an increase in cloud cover and a few spotty areas of precip across the region. Cooler northwest flow by the afternoon should keep temps in the 70's to low 80's for Pikes Peak region and upper 80's from Pueblo to Eastern Plains.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: We will have partly sunny skies and temps near-average with 70's to low 80's for Pikes Peak region and upper 80's from Pueblo to Eastern Plains.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature partly cloudy with a chance for a afternoon and/or evening isolated thunderstorm. Highs actually below normal for a change in the 60's and 70's for the Pikes Peak region and low 80's for Eastern Plains.

