Calm and Pleasant This Week

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week so far with highs in the upper 80's to mid 90's .

THURSDAY: A cold front moves through the region Thursday reinforcing slightly cooler temps and winds out of the northwest through the day. Highs will be in the 70's to low 80's for Pikes Peak region and upper 80s for Pueblo.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and upper 80s for Pueblo and Pueblo County. Sunday will be cooler with a high near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid-80s for Pueblo. There is a chance for an afternoon shower and possibly an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon.