Tracking Slightly Cooler Temps Late Week with More Rain by the Weekend

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing from west to east by daybreak Tuesday. Overnight low in the 50's

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80's for Colorado Springs and upper 80's for Pueblo. There is a slight chance for and afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies on Wednesday with temperatures a tad warmer. Highs for Colorado Springs will be near 88° and near 93° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Slightly cooler pattern arrives late week with temps dropping into the 70's to near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid-80's around Pueblo and the eastern plains. Slight chance for an afternoon showers each day. Saturday and Sunday may be a little cooler at around 77° for Colorado Springs and 83° for the Steel City. Right now it looks as if Saturday will be the drier day of the two.