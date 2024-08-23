Skip to Content
WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

TONIGHT: Mostly dry evening ahead with temps cooling off into the 70's to low 80's closer to sunset. Overnight lows in the 50's and 60's before sunrise Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with warm temps bouncing back above average in the upper 80's to low 90's in El Paso county, 70's for the mountains and mid-upper 90's from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Sunday features partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Cooler temp trend likely early next week as temps fall back near or slightly below average in the 70's to low 80's

