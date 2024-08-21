Monsoon Showers/Storms Possible Today and Tomorrow

Rest of Today: Scattered showers and storms are likely after 3-4pm across I-25. These showers and storms will be slow-moving and moisture rich yielding a chance for isolated flash flooding and heavy ponding for the afternoon commute. Primary concern with storms will be gusty outflow winds 58+mph-60 mph, locally heavy rain and some small to moderate size hail.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms will be slow-moving and moisture rich yielding a chance for isolated flash flooding and heavy ponding for the afternoon commute. As storms track east of I-25, a few could become strong to severe.

THURSDAY: tomorrow features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Primary concern will be heavy ponding on the roads and potential for flash flooding. Highs still above normal in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid-90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Fewer showers and storms Friday-early next week due to a decrease in available moisture. High temps will continue to trend slightly above average in the 70's and 80's for Pikes Peak region and low 90's from Pueblo to the eastern plains.