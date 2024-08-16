Skip to Content
HOT AND DRY TO START THE WEEKEND

today at 2:41 PM
Rest of today: High pressure dominates the forecast region for the next 2 days bringing warm and temps and dry conditions.

TONIGHT: mostly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's with calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny with temps soaring into the upper 80's to low 90's around Colorado Springs and near 100° from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Temps still top out around 88° for Colorado Springs and mid-upper 90's from Pueblo to the eastern plains. High pressure sags south of New Mexico allow for a flow of moisture to move back into Southern Colorado increasing our chances for showers and storms after 2pm. These storms will be isolated yet slow-moving so any storms that form over your area could result in heavy rain over short period of time.

Merry Matthews

