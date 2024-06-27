Rain, T-Storms and Cooler Temperatures

Forecast Thursday, 27 June 2024

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, some of which may become severe with hail, high winds, lightning, and moderate to heavy rain. This evening we will see a chance scattered showers until around midnight then gradually clearing skies. Lows overnight will be in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day then partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a few scattered showers and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Highs on Friday will be near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning then in the afternoon we will see variably cloudy skies and scattered rain with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs on Saturday will be a little cooler and near normal at 85° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day then variably cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for El Paso County and in the lo 90s for Pueblo County and the eastern plains.