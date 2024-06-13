Record heat possible today, severe weather tomorrow!

THURSDAY: We'll likely exceed the record high for the day in Colorado Springs with 97 degrees this afternoon. We'll see a high of 102 degrees in Pueblo and even 106 in La Junta! Heat advisories are in place for El Paso County, Pueblo County, eastern Fremont County, and the Arkansas River Valley. We also still have flood warnings in place along the Arkansas River until further notice. Stay hydrated and stay out of fast flowing creeks!

FRIDAY: A trough developing across Colorado brings around a ten degree drop in temperatures and more active weather. Severe weather chances are back in the afternoon and evening hours with the possibility for damaging hail and wind, mostly along and east of I-25.

WEEKEND: We dry back out with just a couple afternoon showers and temperatures rebounding a few degrees Saturday. Sunday we're back up to the mid-90s in Colorado Springs and triple digits in Pueblo and across the plains with dry conditions!