Hazy Skies Across Colorado

Tonight: A dominant ridge of high pressure is currently pushing smoke from the west coast wildfires our way. Expect moderate to poor air qualities through at least the first half of the work week. Scattered showers possible this evening across the higher elevations but expect the I-25 corridor to stay dry. Overnight low temperatures to 56 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo.

Monday: Hazy sunshine during the morning hours then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures to 80 degrees in Colorado Springs and 85 in Pueblo. Again, scattered rain showers are likely in the higher elevations through the Continental Divide and Sangre's, but not so much east of the mountains.

Extended: Rain showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Tuesday, then gradually drying out through the late week forecast.

