First West Nile Virus Death reported in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported the first deadly case of West Nile virus in Colorado. That case is in Weld County, which is just east of Fort Collins and Boulder.

The state said there are 12 other active cases of West Nile, one of which is in El Paso County. These increased human cases of West Nile virus follow reports of unusually high levels of infection in the Culex mosquitoes that carry the virus.

The abundance of Culex mosquitoes this season is likely due to the unusual amount of precipitation this winter and spring.

Most people infected with the virus do not end up getting sick but for those who do symptoms can appear between two and 14 days. Symptoms include high fever, headaches, and a stiff neck. If you find yourself with these symptoms contact your doctor immediately.