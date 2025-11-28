Colorado man killed while on vacation in Trinidad and Tobago, suspect in custody

CASTARA, Trinidad and Tobago (KRDO) - Police in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating the suspected murder of a Colorado man found with multiple stab wounds while on vacation. The man who was killed has been identified as Christopher Brown from Silverthorne in Summit County, and a suspect is in custody.

According to police, Brown was having dinner at a restaurant in the town of Castara, a coastal village in Tobago in the Caribbean, with some friends on Nov. 26. After dinner, the group went to a different restaurant and bar for drinks, but Brown left, telling his friends he was "going to buy weed."

Around 10:35 that night, police responded to a report of a motionless body and found Brown. He had multiple stab wounds and what is possibly the murder weapon in his back.

The Tobago Department of Tourism said in a statement that it is "profoundly saddened and deeply disturbed by the tragic murder." They also reported they are in close communication with authorities and are providing support to the family still on the island.

