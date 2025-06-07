Pueblo local business loaning life jackets for free, amid deadly start to the summer on Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- In an effort to curb injury and death in the water this summer, a local business owner in Pueblo is doing his part and loaning out extra life jackets for free.

Bob Walker, the owner of The Edge Ski, Paddle and Pack, said that after hearing about the recent water rescues, it was time for him to do something, and that's why he's loaning life jackets for free.

Walker said he would hate to see more people get hurt while having fun out in the water, something which has already happened multiple times in Pueblo.

He told KRDO13 he has an abundance of life jackets at his shop, and instead of them being in his storage, he feels they can be helpful to the community. So he's loaning them out for free.

"People are spreading the word. You know, it shows that other people are kind of concerned, but, yeah, just the people that have gone on board and are kind of concerned or worried about our community and want to keep, you know, do what they can to keep it safe," said Walker.

Walker said if people are interested, they can go to his store and sign up to get a free life jacket. However, the life jackets must be returned by the end of business hours.

The store is located at 685 S Union Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004.