Adult man, not wearing a life jacket, dies in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Another person has died in Lake Pueblo this summer. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials say an adult man died after he was found floating in the water unconscious at Rock Creek Cove.

The victim's identity or cause of death hasn't been released, but witnesses say the man was with a group of people out swimming and skiing on the lake when he jumped in the water to cool off. Shortly after jumping in the water, the rest of his group saw him floating unconscious.

The unconscious man was pulled into the boat, and CPR was performed while others called 911. Just over five minutes after receiving the call, CPW rangers arrived and transported the man to the North Boat Ramp, where CPR continued.

A flight for life was called in, but CPW says the man was dead by the time the helicopter arrived.

“This death is under investigation, but it appears to be a tragic accident,” said Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”

CPW says the man was not wearing a life jacket. The Pueblo County Coroner will be investigating the official cause of death.

“This is yet another heartbreaking loss of life,” he said. “It underscores the message we have been stressing to recreate responsibly and to wear life preservers when on or near the water.