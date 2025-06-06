Coroner identifies boater who died in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who drowned in Lake Pueblo on May 31, 2025.

According to the Coroner, Derrick Lee Vigil, 28, of Pueblo, drowned when a fishing boat that he was on capsized. His body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead on the same day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing boater found dead in Lake Pueblo State Park

CPW officials said that a boat flipped over in the Bogs Creek Cove area. Three people were on the boat, but only two made it back on shore. CPW said they believe no one in the group was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

KRDO13 previously spoke with Larissa Mondragon, who identified her husband, Derrick Lee Vigil, as the missing boater. She said her husband had just picked up fishing as a hobby. Mondragon told us she needs to be strong for the two daughters her husband leaves behind.

