UPDATE: Manitou Springs Elem. School to remain closed on Friday following hazmat situation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson for the Manitou Springs Elementary School (MSES) says they initiated an early release today for all students following a precautionary evacuation ordered by the Manitou Springs Fire Department. The evacuation was prompted by staff on the basement level experiencing symptoms such as coughing and watery eyes. On Tuesday, the school was also evacuated due to students experiencing similar symptoms.

School officials say the school will be closed Friday for deep cleaning.

On Thursday, officials said that one staff member was evaluated by first responders on-site but was not taken to a medical facility. No students were assessed.

Officals also said that due to the investigation, the Manitou Springs Fire Department and El Paso County Hazmat team responded. Teams collected samples and will be running tests. As of right now, "hazmat officials believe the incident was an isolated issue related to a vacuum," according to a release by the district. The district says the vacuum was used on Tuesday during the first incident, as well as on Thursday during the second incident.

In response to the situation, the district engaged a third-party cleaning company to perform a thorough deep cleaning of the auditorium.

The school provided these early release details for parents:

Pick-Up Instructions: Parents and guardians are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible at Manitou Springs Elementary School.

Sign-Out Process: Students will only be released to individuals listed on their approved contact list.

Location: Manitou Springs Elementary School

